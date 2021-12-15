ELKHART — Two Elkhart police officers fatally shot a man early Wednesday during a confrontation in a parking lot as they investigated reports of someone trying to smash a liquor store's window, police said.
Elkhart Police Department spokeswoman Jessica McBrier said officers were called to the scene at 5:27 a.m. on reports that a person was trying to throw a bicycle through the window of Handy Spot Liquor store, 105 W. Hively Ave. Those reports were called in by two different passers-by, she said.
After arriving, officers saw a man walking through a parking lot near the Big Lots store, 138 W. Hively Ave. and “engaged with the male suspect,” McBrier said. During that confrontation, she said two officers fired their weapons and struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
McBrier said the man had a handgun, though it is unclear if he fired it during the confrontation.
Police did not immediately release additional details on the confrontation that preceded the shooting, and the deceased man's name has not been released.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit will investigate the shooting, and the officers who shot the man will be put on paid administrative leave until the outcome of the investigation, McBrier said. Two other officers who witnessed the shooting but did not fire their weapons, will not be placed on leave.
A Goshen News staff member reported a police cruiser at the scene had a broken spotlight and the driver's window behind it was also broken. Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore said the investigation will determine how the damage to the cruiser occurred and whether the deceased man fired his handgun at police.
Also, a bicycle could be seen in front of the Handy Spot Liquor store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.