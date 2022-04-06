Police say a Lafayette man was killed late Tuesday night when he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to walk across Indiana 931.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, the incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Carter Street and Indiana 931.
A preliminary investigation determined that Michael Halcomb was trying to cross the state road going westbound and walked into the traffic lane in front of a vehicle driven by Kokomo resident Samage Copprue, who was traveling southbound on Indiana 931.
Halcomb was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the release did not indicate whether Copprue sustained any injuries in relation to the crash.
An autopsy on Halcomb is scheduled for Thursday under the direction of the Howard County Coroner's Office.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Officer Greg Smith at 765-457-1105 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.