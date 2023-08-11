Whereas the Kokomo High School Marching Wildkats found themselves a notch above the competition last year, this summer was a different story.
From the get go, it was evident other high school marching bands had closed the gap on the Wildkats.
“I never had a moment of peace,” said band director Brandon Anderson.
It didn’t stop the KHS marching band from winning its first three competitions, though.
And the band kept winning.
They’d make the top 16 at Indiana State Fair Band Day, ensuring the band would compete for the state title that evening.
To win a state title at band day, a band must turn in two stellar performances. The first one, taking place during the day, must be good enough to advance the band to the nightcap.
The Marching Wildkats did just that. The first performance netted the band multiple awards.
KHS won best visual, best general effects and best color guard for its class.
Anderson said some of the band’s 93 members battled headaches and stomach aches during state band day, which was Aug 4.
“The energy despite that was still good,” he said.
Then came the nightcap.
Admittedly, Anderson didn’t think the Marching Wildkats were going to win.
“Well, it’s been a nice run,” he thought to himself after the band’s final performance.
But that run is still going. The judges named the Wildkats state champions for the second straight year.
The band won over the judges with its performance of “A Young Person’s Guide to a Farmer’s Life.”
The theatrical performance features themes, music and scenes meant to depict the life of a farmer. This includes depictions of chores, hard work and celebration at harvest’s end.
The performance saw band members dressed as farmers and used wheelbarrows, pitchforks and corn stalks. It was an apt show for a Midwest state fair.
“The whole intention in using theatrical material is that farmers are a very hard-working people but who are quiet,” Anderson said.
The theatrical part of the performance is why other schools were able to close the gap on Kokomo. The band used similar techniques in last year’s show. Other schools have incorporated these types of aspects into their own shows.
“We put a lot of focus on choreography and acting,” Anderson said. “We are creating a trend in our group.”
The band leaned into the farming motif even more when a judge suggested swapping out the four wheelers, used to bring band equipment onto the performance field, with something else, earlier this summer.
Anderson turned to Kokomo School Corporation’s maintenance department, which let the band borrow two John Deere Gators.
Muncie Central’s Spirit of Muncie Band and Guard were hot on the Wildkats heels all summer. They finished second behind KHS at the state fair.
“The pressure continued to mount,” Anderson said of the summer band season. “But the kids rose to the challenge.”
The Marching Wildkats compete in the Central Indiana Track Show Association. This is different than the Indiana State School Music Association circuit many other area schools, including Northwestern and Western, compete in during the fall.
One of the main reasons KHS opts for the summer competition schedule is it allows band members to participate in other activities during the school year.
The 93 members of the band who competed at state band day are the largest Kokomo group during Anderson’s five-year tenure as director.
The senior class is the largest in quite some time. The freshmen group is also large. Anderson said the band program is retaining most middle school members as they enter high school.
“I definitely think we had more people interested, coming off last year’s championship,” the director said. “We’re really excited about the product we’re giving our students.”
