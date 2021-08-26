PERU — Marie Stuart Edwards was instrumental in winning Hoosier women the right to vote. She organized thousands around the state to support the suffragist movement, which culminated with Congress passing the 19th amendment in August 1920.
And she did nearly all of it from her home in Peru.
Now, a statue of Edwards stands outside the Peru Public Library, where she trained and organized other suffragists, to honor a hometown hero who helped change the course of U.S. history.
A large crowd gathered to watch the bronze statue unveiled Thursday afternoon at the library, where local officials, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, an historian and Edwards' two grandsons spoke about her unflinching dedication to fighting for women's voting rights.
The statue depicts a young Edwards standing by her bicycle, since records indicate she was the first female to ever ride a bike in Lafayette, where she was born. The monument shows Edwards wearing a wide-brimmed hat, gazing into the distance with a look tinged with determination.
A brick wall and bench seating surround the monument, creating a new miniature pocket park for the city.
Before the monument was unveiled, a large group marched from River View Event Center to the library, many wearing white like the suffragists who marched in the 1910s.
Betsy Smith, Peru City Council president, said the statue and park is a lasting monument to Edwards, but also serves as a permanent reminder to everyone in Peru.
"She brought the suffragist movement to her doorstep and trained women right here at the Peru Public Library," she said. "My take home message is just that: you can do incredible things, even right here in Peru."
Edwards was a founding member of the local Peru branch of the Woman’s Franchise League of Indiana. In 1917, she was elected president of the entire organization.
The next year, through her request, the league moved its headquarters from Indianapolis to Peru to make it easier for Edwards to run the organization while raising her son and helping at her husband's chair factory.
Thanks in part to her efforts and campaigns in Peru, the state congress ended up ratifying the 19th Amendment in January 2020.
But Edwards wasn't done yet. In February 1920, Edwards helped found the nationwide League of Women Voters. Within a year, around 2 million women had joined the nonpartisan organization that pushed to educate women about their new rights as voters.
Work on the $105,000 statue and pocket park began after Rediscover Downtown Peru was awarded a $35,000 grant last year to help pay for the project.
Peru was just one of three cities to receive support from a Preserving Women’s Legacy Grant, which was part of a program presented by Indiana Humanities and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
On Thursday, the project had garnered $90,000 through donations and the grant, leaving $15,000 more to be raised to fully fund the statue and park.
But Keira Amstutz, president of Indiana Humanities, said she had no doubt that the community would reach the funding goal.
"Now that we've gotten to know a lot more about Marie in this process, it is clear where her spunk, her inspiration and her collaborative spirit came from," she said. "This community is extraordinary. I think you are representative of the woman we honor today."
Crouch said that it's thanks to women like Edwards that she could stand as the state's second in command, along with other local female elected officials.
"We here in this crowd are able to participate in the democratic process, all of us, because of Marie Stewart Edwards," she said. "We have her, and all that she did and all that she stood for, to thank for our ability to stand here as equals."
Crouch used her speech to encourage more women to follow Edwards' lead and run for political office. She said that although over half of the state's population is female, only around 24% of members in the Indiana General Assembly are women.
"We need more women to participate in the political process, because our elected assembly should represent the population as a whole," she said.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun said in a letter that the statue of Edwards — and all that it stands for — should inspire everyone to work toward building stronger communities.
"May we all strive to work like Marie to improve our community and our nation," he wrote. "... If not for her, and the many brave women like her, our country and world would not look the same today."
Edwards' grandson, Burton Edwards, said he heard lots of stories about his grandmother growing up, and knew she was a force with which to be reckoned.
"Our dad told us that she was often the only woman in the smoke-filled rooms where Indiana politics played out," he said. "She was not shy in her opinions, or seeing her orders carried out."
But her organizational acumen didn't stop in the political arena. Burton Edwards said that when he and his brother would visit their grandmother in Peru, their days were filled with nonstop activities planned by her.
By that time, Edwards was wheelchair bound, but that didn't stop her from playing with her grandkids and keeping a close eye on all that happened in her house.
As Burton Edwards stood by the monument to his grandmother, he said seeing a statue of her as a young, bright-eyed kid standing by a bike was a far cry from how her remembered her.
"I can't imagine the grandmother I knew, sitting proud and wheelchair bound, on a bicycle," he said. "But Marie did everything else she put her mind to, so I wouldn't put it past her."
