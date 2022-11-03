It was February 2014, and United States Marine Corps Cpl. Clay Smith found himself in a dead sprint back to his barracks at the base where he was stationed overseas.
A few minutes earlier, the air frame mechanic had been on the flight line working on an aircraft, but he had dropped everything he was doing when he heard the news.
After getting back into his room, Smith quickly got onto his computer and opened up Skype.
And for the next three hours, he talked his wife Marissa through the delivery of their first child, a little girl they’d go on to name Lauren.
But it wasn’t until three months later that Smith would officially meet his daughter face-to-face.
It’s those missed milestones, the delayed holiday celebrations or just the average Sunday night dinners, that military personnel often sacrifice in defense of a country they’ve sworn to protect, Smith said when the Tribune caught up with him recently from his residence on the northeast side of Howard County.
But ask most veterans if they’d do it all over again and the answers would probably still be yes, he added.
Smith enlisted in the Marine Corps soon after graduating from Eastern High School in 2011, and he said he knew it was the right decision for him at the time.
“Truthfully, I didn’t feel that I would focus solely on schoolwork if I went to college, so I made the wise decision to, instead of enlisting in a trade school, I enlisted in the military,” he said. “I just wanted to get out of Indiana, get out of Kokomo, and kind of just see the world a bit.”
Smith was stationed at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California, for boot camp, and after graduation he ended up in Pensacola, Florida, where he went through his first stint of aircraft training.
From there, Smith moved to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina.
It was while Smith was stationed in North Carolina that he met his wife and joined the Marine Attack Squadron 231 (VMA-231) and Marine Attack Squadron 223 (VMA-223).
“I was an air frame and hydraulics mechanic,” he said. “Mostly, I focused on flight controls and landing gear and aircraft structural integrity. If there was a crack in the aircraft, we’d have to fix that or perform functional tests. If we put a new part in the landing gear, then we’d have to jack the aircraft up and cycle the landing gear to make sure everything’s functioning properly. … Troubleshooting, that sort of thing.”
Overall, Smith served two overseas deployments during his stint in the military, and while he said being away from home and family was always the hardest part, he did admit the friendships he made there will likely last a lifetime.
“The most fun part of it has to be the comradery,” he said. “When all of you guys are out on deployment or training exercises … and all you have is your men and women around you, you really build that family while you’re there. Really, that becomes almost as strong as your own family back home.
“Everyone’s background is just so different,” Smith added. “Two of my best friends from the Marine Corps are both from Jamaica originally. And I would have never thought in my wildest dreams that I’d be best friends with people from other countries like that. … It just really opens your eyes and makes you a better person.”
And though Smith left the Marine Corps in May 2016 — mostly because of his growing family — Smith said the military set him up for the current job he has now, working as a health safety and environmental advisor for the Wildcat Wind Farm.
“The military gave me everything,” he said. “One of the biggest things that my dad told me before going in was that you’re going in to do something where, if you don’t like it after four or five years, you can get out and have a job, something to build off of. And I think that’s the best advice I’ve ever gotten.”
Smith encourages others to follow a similar path, too.
“Do it,” he said, referring to joining the military. “Absolutely do it. It is the best experience that I think anyone could ever have. … I feel in this day and age that we’re preached to go to college, go to college, and I think that (college) is very important. But I think at the same time, when you’re in that 18 to 22 range, you’re still really young.
“Yes, you’re an adult,” Smith added, “but honestly, you’re still a kid at that age. And I think the military just in general gives you that sort of guidance and discipline you need to help prove yourself. It shows you that you really can do anything.”
