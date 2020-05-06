Markland Mall has announced it plans to reopen Monday, with new restrictions in place to deter the spread of COVID-19.
Mall managers said the planned reopening dates for individual tenants may vary, so guests are encouraged to call ahead and follow along on Facebook and Instagram for the most up-to-date information.
General mall hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Managers said the mall will focus on “providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone,” and has proactively implemented additions to its Code of Conduct, effective immediately and until further notice.
These additions include new guidelines for guests, including practicing social distancing and staying at least 6 feet from other people. Managers are also recommending people cover their mouth and nose with a cloth face cover, and are not allowing people to gather in groups.
Customers are asked to adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies, as well as all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding the virus.
The Code of Conduct will be posted on property and available online.
Mall managers say they will also continue their rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices, which will happen many times per day, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers will be located in highly trafficked areas and walkways for public use. Center management is meeting with housekeeping on a daily basis and monitoring alcohol-based hand sanitizing product supply to help ensure all units are stocked.
“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests,” said Don Massey, general manager of Markland Mall. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.”
For more information about Markland Mall and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.marklandmall.com.
