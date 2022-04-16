The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Brian Kopeschka and Sherry Stokes, Kokomo.
Anthony J. Miller and Sara Hayes, Kokomo.
Owen J. Oldaker and Cherilyn D. Turner, Kokomo.
Chester Archer Jr. and Olga L. Gomez, Kokomo.
T’Shawn Banks Sr. and Zania McMurtry, Kokomo.
Jack S. Holmes, Kokomo, and Kari M. Balmer, Kokomo.
Benjamin Ludwig and Victoria McKoon, Kokomo.
Josue Vasquez, Kokomo, and Sicely D. Cotham, Kokomo.
Tyler A. Sparger and Sancia Burlingame, Russiaville.
Drako Clark and Venola J. Veal, Kokomo.
Nicholas A. Lawrence and Elisabeth C. Smith, Kokomo.
Mark Garlington and Taryn Thor, Kokomo.
Joshua J. Kuefner and Angela N. Owens, Kokomo.
Aeden J.M. Ligon, Kokomo, and Elizabeth L. Lyon, Wixom, Michigan.
Dewayne Smith and Michele Johnson, Kokomo.
Isaac J. Badry, Kokomo, and Kayla M. Woodman, Kokomo.
Thomas J. Thompson and Hailey J. Miller, Russiaville.
William P. Taylor and Heather M. Barr, Kokomo.
Joshua L. Radabaugh and Olivia Warren, Russiaville.
Eugene Rickel and Nyona Rickel, Kokomo.
