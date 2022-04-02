The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Kyle J. Kennedy, Kokomo, and Abiah H.K. Long, Tipton.
Joseph W. Rumph, Sheridan, and Ashley N. Huffer, Russiaville.
Christopher Mullendore and Meghan Lacey, Tilton, Illinois.
Zacharia J. Lockhart, Kokomo, and Hannah J. Lalonde, Kokomo.
Nicholas W. Cooper, Kokomo, and Patricia J. Slaughter, Kokomo.
Seth M. Black and Elizabeth A. Smith, Kokomo.
Roy Smith and Trisha Cox, Kokomo.
Michael Goodspeed, Kokomo, and Tonya Brown, Kokomo.
