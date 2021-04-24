The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Corey L. Neumann and Michelle A. Dill, Greentown.
Cameron Miller and Kelly Jacobson, Kokomo.
William G. Schneider and Jackelyn M. Jorgensen, Russiaville.
Aaron McPhearson and Kristen Turner, Kokomo.
Logan Taylor and Kyleigh Keenan, Kokomo.
Donald G. Nolley and Christina M. McHenry, Kokomo.
Joseph Osborne and Katelynn S. Crull, Kokomo.
Jeremiah J. Guy and Abigail A.R. White, Kokomo.
Danny J. Richey, Kokomo, and Patricia A. McKinley, Kokomo.
Ralph R. Coulter, Kokomo, and Molly J. Sullivan, Kokomo.
Justin Adams and Ashley Vandivier, Greentown.
Trae Nearon and Mercedes Rubow, Kokomo.
Kai Q. Lane and Rainee B. Blakley, Kokomo.
