The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Tyler J. Green and Kaitlin D. Hunter, Kokomo.
John A. Lovelace and Ashley N. Tweed, Kokomo.
David W. Boruff and Fotini Hionis, Kokomo.
Isreal Butler, Kokomo, and Brandy McKee, Kokomo.
Wyatt T. Shannon and Allison N. Drake, Kokomo.
Samuel Kratzer, Greentown, and Ashley Thurman, Hartford City.
Caleb W. Wisher and Nycole D. Smith, Bardstown, Kentucky.
Roger D. Brown Jr., Greentown, and Melissa A. Bolton, Noblesville.
Jesse A. Rayl and Tiffanie J. Fausett, Kokomo.
Breven L. Sanford and Abby M. Russell, Kokomo.
John W. McIntire II and Jennifer L. Snow, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.