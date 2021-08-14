The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Christopher M. Osborne and Jennifer I. Brackett, Kokomo.
Matthew B. Brown, Fishers, and Autumn L. Dominique, Kokomo.
Stephen C.T. Ritz and Randi L. Freund, Kokomo.
Kraig L. Richmond, Kokomo, and Jeanette L. Jasay, Kokomo.
Patrick R. Harris and Renee N. Hopson, Kokomo.
James L. Delano and Brittany A. Nance, Russiaville.
Rhyan K. Ballard and Alexis M. Kerschner, Kokomo.
Jayce J. Ellis, Kokomo, and Nicole V. Huston, Kokomo.
Marion McNeil and Sunya Rich, Kokomo.
James K. Davis Jr. and Kaylyn L. Perkins, Kokomo.
James L. Smith and Lisa A. Brooks, Kokomo.
Joe T. Irwin Jr. and Doris M. Stanton, Kokomo.
Kameron J. Hill, Kokomo, and Jessica M. Reardon, Kokomo.
Jason A. Burger and Phyllis D. Brannon, Kokomo.
Brandt A. M. Manriquez and Sarah J. Jones, Kokomo.
Albert L. Cropek III and Heather E. Stevens, Kokomo.
James Chaplin, Greentown, and April D. Dunn, Greentown.
Joseph M. Gerstorff and Brittany K. Weaver, Kokomo.
