The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:

Joseph M. Gerstorff and Brittany K. Weaver, Kokomo.  

Benjamin D. Blinn, Warren, and Jamie A. Honchell, Greentown.

Brandon Roberts, Kokomo, and Shelby Hoover, Arcadia.

Michael Sellars and Heather Quarles, Kokomo.

James M. Phelps, Kokomo, and Kelly R. Kemper, Kokomo.

Dakota C. Eller and Brittany L. Forsythe, Russiaville.

Dylan E. Nobles and Jasmine S.N. Height, Kokomo.

Kyle N. Copenhaver and Alysa M. Garriott, Russiaville.

Neil E. Sunday, Kokomo, and Angela R. Hollis, Galveston.

Jacob L. Silvers and Rane L. McGuire, Kokomo.

Robert J. Greenwood and Sharlene G. Catlin, Kokomo.  

