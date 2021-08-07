The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Levi Ingram and Margo Springer, Kokomo.
Garrett K. Miller and Kristina M. Moreland, Kokomo.
Keith L. Moore Sr. and Chanea D. Askren, Kokomo.
James R. Daniel Jr., Kokomo, and Kimberlie A. Simpson, Wabash.
Matthew Droll, Kokomo, and Lindsey Richey, Galveston.
Randy J. Northern and Teresa L. Todd, Russiaville.
Preston W. Emmons and Cara L. Thomas, Russiaville.
Michael Wilson and Jennifer Bryant, Kokomo.
Nathan Logsdon and Koral Pentland, Kokomo.
Seth L. Rombold, Walton, and Kimberly L. Lane, Kokomo.
Ryan M. Kinney and Angela C. Mund, Kokomo.
Shantz D. Daniel and Kristi N. Garrett, Kokomo.
Tanner Conklin and Brittany Stafford, Kokomo.
Terry L. Jones Jr., Elkhart, and Latasha S. Owensby, Kokomo.
