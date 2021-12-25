The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
William H. Harris and Madilyn N. Eberle, Kokomo.
Timothy M. Ropes and Arland E. Dobbs, Kokomo.
Tobias C. Taylor and Latisha S. Yancy, Kokomo.
Aaron Bass and Kayla Rouse, Kokomo.
Benjamin D. Scott and Megan D. Mcelfresh, Kokomo.
Nathan Yarling and Stacey Holland, Kokomo.
Jovanh I. Miller, Galveston, and Tanesia R. Tyler, Kokomo.
Basil Godellas and Shae A. Maughmer, Highland Park, Illinois.
Jeramiah W. Floyd II, Kokomo, and Courtney R. Beckelheimer, Kokomo.
Joseph Fields, Kokomo, and Megan Rayl, Windfall.
Richard L. Graves and Maria E. Cornejo, Kokomo.
William L. Proper, Erie, Pennsylvania, and Marry A. Oaks, Greentown.
Jacob B. Kubilius and Karolina Gureckaite, Kokomo.
