The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Robert Claxton and Kellie Dick, Kokomo.
Kristopher Airgood and Sayamon Noomsri, Kokomo.
Frances Hovis, Kokomo, and Angela Sullivan, Kokomo.
John B. Grant Jr. and Gilda D. Joell, Kokomo.
Westin M. Padgett and Ashley J. Little, Kokomo.
Samuel E. Benge, Deedsville, and Diana Beeler, Kokomo.
Bryan M. Lytle and Jillian E. Kilgore, Kokomo.
Jonathon Heath and Amber Brown, Kokomo.
Jon J. Casbon and Samantha N. West, Kokomo.
Michael E. Cooley and Robin L. VanBriggle, Kokomo.
Jaden S. Davis, Kokomo, and Ariana M. Pike, Kokomo.
Duane A. Wysong and Jennifer S. Wysong, Kokomo.
Cameron J. Gebhardt and Sara E.P. Jarrett, Kokomo.
Joseph T. Smith, Kokomo, and Bailey I.L. Meadows, Kokomo.
Donald R. Mahaney Jr. and Jennifer R. Smith, Kokomo.
