The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Benjamin Foutch and Precious Hall, Kokomo.
Daris Martin, Fairland, and Kaylee Gebhart, Greentown.
Mark D. Adams and Brandi N. Sheefel, Kokomo.
Jacob T. Bergman and Mimi A. Davis, Kokomo.
Timothy Gaillard and Daphne Reece, Kokomo.
Brittany Hyman and Loren Pratt, Kokomo.
James C. McKee and Lindsay K. Meacham, Kokomo.
Michael Scott and Bridget Wold, Kokomo.
Glenn L. Lambeth and Katie A. Jones, Kokomo.
Zachrey A. Krall, Kokomo, and Courtney M. Buis, Matthews.
Michael N. Krol-Cain and Parker A.M. Allen, Kokomo.
Nathan Lee and Anastassia Huber, Kokomo.
