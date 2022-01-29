The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:

James A. Freeman, Greentown, and Leslie A. Barrow, Marion.

Ryan J. Cooke and Aeriel D. Cline, Kokomo.

Reese Bates and Faith Richardson, Kokomo.

