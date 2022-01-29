Marriages, Jan. 29, 2022 Jan 29, 2022 2 hrs ago The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:James A. Freeman, Greentown, and Leslie A. Barrow, Marion. Ryan J. Cooke and Aeriel D. Cline, Kokomo.Reese Bates and Faith Richardson, Kokomo. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Kokomo Couple Marriage License Marion County Clerk Leslie A. Barrow James A. Freeman Ryan J. Cooke Trending Video Recommended for you Trending Recipes PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMystery or menace? Tipton's nightly 'boom' becomes local phenomena, police targetKokomo woman expected to plead guilty to neglectKokomo woman sentenced in 2020 neglect caseManslaughter, reckless homicide charges against Kokomo man droppedPoulard's Cajun Cuisine closing after nearly 2 yearsKokomo's country star is releasing a children's albumHawg Heaven owners opening banquet center across from restaurantMiami County coroner looking for next of kinAir Force passes over Grissom for new refueling tankersWitness statements shine some light on Tolle, Briscoe homicides Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Videos
