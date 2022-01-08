The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Scott M. Armstrong, Kokomo, and Leslie M. Carpenter, Kokomo.
Evan L. Brewer and Barry E. Grant, Kokomo.
Ryan L. Brenner and Taylor D. Fruth, Dayton, Ohio.
William J. Vandergriff and Michelle Vandergriff, Kokomo.
Christopher A. Kanable and Jenny L. Cook, Kokomo.
Corey G. Rupert and Monica Contreras, Kokomo.
Christopher A. Miller and Kassidy A. Wiley, Russiaville.
Fred E. Hinkle, Kokomo, and Betty J. Crim, Kokomo.
