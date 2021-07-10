The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Masen Mills and Kaylin Edwards, Kokomo.
Jason T. Michael and Ronetta L. Chadwell, Kokomo.
Christopher R. Klaus, Kokomo, and Gabriela G. Leal, Mexico City, Mexico.
Jon T. Moore and Kathryn A. Altman, Kokomo.
Robert T. Rickert and Shannon C. Jennings, Oak Park, Illinois.
Benjamin M. Mooney and Hannah E. Pagnard, Kokomo.
Zachary S. Hooper and Brooklyn J. Hill, Russiaville.
Brandon M. Henry, Kokomo, and Eriona M. Hocker, Kokomo.
James M. Lewis and Tamara J. Wiman, Kokomo.
