The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Masen Mills and Kaylin Edwards, Kokomo.
Jason T. Michael and Ronetta L. Chadwell, Kokomo.
Christopher R. Klaus, Kokomo, and Gabriela G. Leal, Mexico City, Mexico.
Jon T. Moore and Kathryn A. Altman, Kokomo.
Robert T. Rickert and Shannon C. Jennings, Oak Park, Illinois.
Benjamin M. Mooney and Hannah E. Pagnard, Kokomo.
Zachary S. Hooper and Brooklyn J. Hill, Russiaville.
Brandon M. Henry, Kokomo, and Eriona M. Hocker, Kokomo.
James M. Lewis and Tamara J. Wiman, Kokomo.
Silas Cable and Chantel M. Bordeniuk, Russiaville.
Matthew S. Arnold and Jessica R. Harvey, Kokomo.
Zachariah D. Crabtree and Ashley R. Garner, Kokomo.
Trent M. Black and Heaven L. Wilborn, Kokomo.
Wesley Birden and Alexias Hendrickson, Kokomo.
Brandon A. Bassett and Shyann M. Evans, Kokomo.
Christopher L. Clark and Deanna K. Prater, Kokomo.
Travis D. Sherbino and Emma J.G. Galloway, Kokomo.
James Kelley and Dawn Deyoung, Kokomo.
Jacob Hu, Kokomo, and Elizabeth Curtis, Kokomo.
Donald G. Simms, Kokomo, and Penelope S. Peters, Kokomo.
John W. Black III and Tarra R. Odle, Kokomo.
