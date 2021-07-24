The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Donald G. Simms, Kokomo, and Penelope S. Peters, Kokomo.
John W. Black III and Tarra R. Odle, Kokomo.
Jerry L. Michner and Patricia A. Douglass, Greentown.
Michael C. Courtney, Greenwood, and Mindy Kelly, Kokomo.
Cody P. Young and Mariah Sharp, Greentown.
Bryce J. Achors, Kokomo, and Kayla A. Locke, Kokomo.
Nathan D. Vent and Ashely M. Newton, Kokomo.
Ryan Pettit and Ashley Wilcox, Kokomo.
Cole M.B. Booze and Shelby Kemper, Kokomo.
Jack D. Bontrager and Andrea C. Thomas, Kokomo.
Todd R. Williams and Shelby N. Hands, Kokomo.
Terry Beane Jr. and Raven Miller, Kokomo.
Andrew Thompson and Theresa Thieleke, Kokomo.
Clayton O. Lowe and Kelsey R.L. Sears, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.