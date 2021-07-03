The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Daniel R. Davis and Tonya R. McDuffie, Kokomo.
Jason E. Cox, Kokomo, and Rebecca S. Branch, Kokomo.
Aaron M. Tompkins and Ashley N. Hovis, Kokomo.
Charles Doak, Greentown, and Allison Coles, Greentown.
Anthony M. Wilson Jr. and Ashley L. Ward, Kokomo.
Ernest R. Frazier and Stacey L. McCauley, Kokomo.
James R. Mulkey Jr., Kokomo, and Kristal S. Mulkey, Kokomo.
Cody M. Howell, Kokomo, and Madilynn D. Burke, Sharpsville.
Ray D. Anderson Jr. and Chanta R. Eades, Kokomo.
Sammy Mitchell and Erica L. Berry, Kokomo.
Jacob M. Allen and Kailee A. King, Kokomo.
Jonathan A. Williams and Shannon M. Moore, Kokomo.
Thomas G. Robinette and Kristina L. Kirchgessner, Kokomo.
Daniel J. Bolinger, Kokomo, and Rozelma M. Williams, Kokomo.
Isaac E. Eastburn and Sierra L. Smith, Kokomo.
Masen Mills and Kaylin Edwards, Kokomo.
