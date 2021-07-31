The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Terry Beane Jr. and Raven Miller, Kokomo.
Andrew Thompson and Theresa Thieleke, Kokomo.
Clayton O. Lowe and Kelsey R.L. Sears, Kokomo.
Aaron Foster and Amber Y. Shaw, Kokomo.
Draven Browning and Kileigh Pressey, Kokomo.
Larry J. Fording Jr., Kokomo, and Lynsey R. Gomes, North Vernon.
Ryan Sizemore and Shelby Kerr, Kokomo.
Daren M. Lecount and Kaitlyn E. Yager, Kokomo.
Jason P. Perry and Marisa L. Jewell, Kokomo.
Lisa M. Scott, Kokomo, and Kimberly J. Pflueger, Sarasota, Florida.
Shaun M. Sefton, Kokomo, and Jesse M. Walters, Sharpsville.
Matthew L. Williams and Alexandria E.M. Blaisdell, Kokomo.
Jienna R. Yost and Taylor L. Carpenter, Kokomo.
