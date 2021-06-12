The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
John-Ross Valdez and Brandie Skaggs, Russiaville.
Zachariah T. Osborn, Somerville, Tennessee, and Sarah F. Gollner, Kokomo.
Joshua A. Hartman, Kokomo, and Sarah I. Polk, Carmel.
Jamauri L. Warren, Kokomo, and Makencee J. Davis, Denver, Colorado.
Cody Yeakel and Savannah Watson, Kokomo.
David W. Atkins Sr. and Ellanda S. Leyk, Kokomo.
Erin M. Klepfer, Greentown, and Silas Stiner, Greentown.
Jeremy B. Stalhood and Jessica M. Curtis, Russiaville.
Ryan D. Kline and Honey L. Fritz, Kokomo.
Peter J. Anders, Kokomo, and Abigail S. Winchester, West Lafayette.
Kenneth Dunnuck and Mildred Fletcher, Kokomo.
Matthew A. Williams and Samantha L. Gantt, Kokomo.
James P. Lambert III, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and Makayla J. Smith, Kokomo.
David E. Turner Jr. and Patsy J. Spencer, Kokomo.
Jacob T. Bowman, Kokomo, and Allissa L. Russell, Lafayette.
Charles Dockerty, Kokomo, and Michaela Luna, Kokomo.
Andrew L. Shanabarger and Mellissa A. Fetter, Kokomo.
Joseph L. Wright, Kokomo, and Leighann E. L. Turner, Kokomo.
Sarah A. N. Surber and Ariel E. Freels, Kokomo.
Charlie Nessly, Chanhassen, Minnesota, and Andrea Larson, Greentown.
