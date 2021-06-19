The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Charlie Nessly, Chanhassen, Minnesota, and Andrea Larson, Greentown.
Tyler D. Hodson and Kristi L. Baker, Greentown.
Anton C. Lindsay Sr. and Annjannette Blakley, Kokomo.
Paul C. F. Dorisse, Russiaville, and Megan Ann McClain, Kokomo.
Jason Smith and Ramsie Hurlock, Kokomo.
Raymond Alexander and Jamesha Jordan, Kokomo.
Joshua Phillips and Amanda Stahl, Kokomo.
Fredrick A. Randolph and Grace E. Whitaker, Kokomo.
Courtney McGee and Shelley M. T. Bailey, Kokomo.
Austin T. Townsend, Russiaville, and Emily A. Robertson, Walton.
Quenton R. Hobbs and Brooklyn M. Long, Kokomo.
Cody A. McCarter and Julie A. Brankle, Kokomo.
Leonard J. Cook and Vicky Odonnell, Kokomo.
Bryce J. Coons and Christy M. Sutley, Kokomo.
Bobby D. Steele and Tamara D. Poe, Kokomo.
Chad Davis and Jasmine Woods, Kokomo.
Melvin A. McNeil, Kokomo, and Channin P. Seldon, Kokomo.
Luanne L. Mcgowan and Tammy J. Gentry, Kokomo.
Khoi Dinh Minh Nguyn, Indianapolis, and Mackenzie K. Foye, Kokomo.
Ronald N. Geyer, Kokomo, and Julie A. Linberg, Kokomo.
Craig E. Kielbasa and Brianna L. Trent, Kokomo.
Zachary Schroeder and Sabrine N. Arbuckle, Kokomo.
