The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Hubert A. Tabor and Angelia M. Pavey, Kokomo.
Stanley Shoaff, Galveston, and Brooke Wilson, Kokomo.
Keith R. Harris and Skye A. Richards, Kokomo.
Stephen T. Steward, Kokomo, and Skyler M. Chorrushi, Russiaville.
Nick Parnell and Abigail Norman, Kokomo.
Melissa R. Lindsey and Lisa Douglas, Kokomo.
Lewis S. Campbell III and Madison E. Lowe-Wyrick, Kokomo.
Stephen K. Heavilin and Susan S. Workman, Russiaville.
James F. Gates and Brandy Zeider, Kokomo.
Hakim J. Burnett Jr. and Hannah J. Carpenter, Kokomo.
Kevin T. Miller and Jennifer J. Brown, Kokomo.
Daniel E. Niles and Elizabeth A. Turnpaugh, Kokomo.
John-Ross Valdez and Brandie Skaggs, Russiaville.
Zachariah T. Osborn, Somerville, and Sarah F. Gollner, Kokomo.
Joshua A. Hartman, Kokomo, and Sarah I. Polk, Carmel.
