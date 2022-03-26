The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Adam Traub and Joetta George, Kokomo.
Caleb C. Schlechty, Greentown, and Olivia R. Muse, Fountaintown.
Kohl G. McCully and Bailey S. Hines, Kokomo.
Courey D. Jennette-Beets and Riley D. Suttles, Kokomo.
Zachary A. Baird, Kokomo, and Sara L. Stiffler, Kokomo.
Robert Ottinger and Angela Skaggs, Kokomo.
Hagan I. Leyva and Delanee K. Nation, Kokomo.
David S. Byrd and Amanda M. Schuesseller, Kokomo.
Drew Eck, Summitville, and Olivia Dill, Greentown.
Irving W. Washington Jr., Indianapolis, Ranae E. Moody, Kokomo.
Lonnie Vandevander and Jessica L. Miracle, Kokomo.
Shailea May and Jessica Mabb, Kokomo.
Wendell Miller III and Katie Rogers, Kokomo.
Aaron M. Keifer and Kayla Arnold, Kokomo.
Kyle J. Kennedy, Kokomo, and Abiah H.K. Long, Tipton.
Zacharia J. Lockhart, Kokomo, and Hannah J. LaLonde, Kokomo.
Christopher Mullendore and Meghan Lacey, Tilton, Illinois.
