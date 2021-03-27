The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Tyler J. Bay and Alexandria D.R. Lane, Kokomo.
Alexander J. Ross, Kokomo, and Karrie A. Rose, North Manchester.
Rodney L. Godbey, Kokomo, and Samantha C. Johnson, Kokomo.
Jared Davis, Kokomo, and Brittany Golding, Kokomo.
Davares D. Woods, Kokomo, and Daria R. Bishop, Indianapolis.
Nathan L. Creason and Ginny M. Smith, Kokomo.
Michael D. Randle, Peru, and Corliss Hero, Kokomo.
Joe D. Duquette Jr. and Jade R. Keeling, Kokomo.
Dennis Day and Cassandra D. Stull, Kokomo.
Shelton T.L. Kirchner and Elizabeth A. Titus, Kokomo.
Joshua Jenkins and Jacinda Ferguson, Kokomo.
Gary Scroggin and Hailey Kline, Greentown.
William C. Sorenson and Cassandra L. Case, Kokomo.
Darrell M. Martin, Wabash, and Natasha N.J. Richardson, Kokomo.
Skydarius M.L. Stevens and Sidney E. Brown, Kokomo.
Tyler R. Harrington, Kokomo, and Krista N. Brooks, Kokomo.
Greg A. Taylor and Jennifer L. Barker, Kokomo.
Tone Maitlen and Adreauna Meyers, Kokomo.
