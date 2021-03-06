The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Adam F. Shepherd and Jennifer E. Hendershot, Sharpsville.
Robert V. Golding and Sherry L. Duncan, Greentown.
Alvin R. Roberts, Peru, and Brandi L. McClure, Kokomo.
Dalton Tinsley and Morgan Williams, Kokomo.
Kenneth Stevenson Jr. and Alexandra Lewis, Kokomo.
Drew P. Wells, Elwood, and Jordan E. Douglas, Kokomo.
Robert Drake and Britney Brennan, Kokomo.
