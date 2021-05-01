The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:

Keegan D. Pyke and Brianna S. Valdez, Kokomo.

Christopher C. Brown, Sharpsville, and Katelyn S. Crumley, Kokomo.

Zackary R. Taylor and Alexandra S. Gurske, Kokomo.

Robert H. Cox and Brandi L. Secrease, Kokomo.

Jade Smith and Kaitlyn M. Hicks, Kokomo.

Christian T. Chesser and Molly K. Ward, Kokomo.

William E. Pelfree and Stacey L. Swisher, Kokomo.

Brady J. Irwin and Jessica L. Pate, Kokomo.

Jeremy B. Cox and Misty D. Cole, Kokomo.

Kyle T. Douglas and Heaven L. Powers, Greentown.

