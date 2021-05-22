The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Thomas M. Williams and Tracy L. Higginbottom, Kokomo.
Michael J. Duvall and Kimberly R. Childers, Kokomo.
Andrew J. Covey and Kayla J. McKay, Russiaville.
Jabian R. Shaffer, Kokomo, and Jaelyn L. Allen, Logansport.
Shane M. Crow and Kendra Young, Greentown.
Noah A.J. Jeffries and Skylar L. Vance, Kokomo.
Zechariah M. Reishus and Shelby L. Campbell, Kokomo.
Ronnie Hatley, Kokomo, and Judey Budenz-Anders, Kokomo.
Trevor L. Moyers and Erin M. Bennett, Kokomo.
Billy Romhild and April Nice, Kokomo.
Tyrone Young and Teresa Ann Beason, Kokomo.
Jonathan P. Rife and Jamie M. Krock, Greentown.
