The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Nicholas W. Ballew, Kokomo, and Connie R. Ploughe, Kokomo.
Jonathan P. Rife and Jamie M. Krock, Greentown.
Jason Thompson and Amber Trine, Kokomo.
Tristan Fausett and David Stevens, Kokomo.
Travis L. McKinzie and Megan M. Dillman, Kokomo.
Joseph Peters Sr. and Kimberly Satterfield, Kokomo.
Zachary A. Cox and Macey M. Titus, Kokomo.
William S. Phillips, Kokomo, and Michael R. Latimore, Kokomo.
Jarett C. Brewster, Greentown, and Mackenzie L. Kimbrough, Kokomo.
Zachary A. Batt and Jessica E. Rodgers, Kokomo.
Richard W. Hayes Jr., Kokomo, and Amy K. Shults, Greentown.
Thomas E. Murphy Jr. and Shawnacey D. Carter, Kokomo.
Hubert A. Tabor and Angelia M. Pavey, Kokomo.
Keith R. Harris and Skye A. Richards, Kokomo.
