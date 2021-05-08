The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Grace K. Miracle and Robert A. McGimpsey, Kokomo.
Tanner Frakes and Hannah Stutzman, Kokomo.
Isaac L. Walden, Kokomo, and Brooke D. Haalck, Greentown.
Christopher W. Foster and Erica R. Teter, Kokomo.
Carlos Garcia, Indianapolis, and Esther Mullins, Russiaville.
Connor F. Shoopman and Harmony P. McDonald, Kokomo.
Justin Moody and Abbi G. Cook, Kokomo.
Jeremy A. Rossman, Kokomo, and Christina L. Newman, Kokomo.
Joshua S. Wrightsman and Gretchen L. Vonderahe, Russiaville.
Dennis A. Ehase and Casandra Hester, Kokomo.
Courtney E. Lanning and Sarah E. Patton, Kokomo.
Raul Barrientes IV and Kristen Nottingham, Kokomo.
Brandyn A. Gritton and Alexis N. Wood, Kokomo.
Earnest E. Battle, Kokomo, and Belinda J. Maholmes, Kokomo.
Derrick C. Segear and Lori A. Morris, Galveston.
Garrett D. Porter, Wabash, and Hannah I. Broo, Greentown.
