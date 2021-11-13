The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Tyrone J. Cannon, Kokomo, and Audra J. Mack, Kokomo.
Michael P. Krebes and Sherri A. Parish, Kokomo.
Dylan R. Dilts and Emma L. J. Mcdaniel, Washington, Oklahoma.
Lance A. Brumfiel and Hannah N. Haworth, Kokomo.
Bannister W. Christopher and Sarah R. Lechleidner, Kokomo.
Shawn M. Racey and Jaylynn M. Pennycuff, Kokomo.
Bradley W. Johnson, Kokomo, and Dora A. Guarniz, Lima, Peru.
