The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Cody Briggs, Sharpsville, and Elaina G. Snyder, Kokomo.
Justin L. Ward and Katelyn S. Orwig, Kokomo.
Christopher L. Sweigart and Linda M. Dawkins, Kokomo.
Jason R. Shook and Kimberly A. Adair, Kokomo.
Anthony Walker and Layne Rider, Kokomo.
Andrew H. Julius and Megan I. Emerson, Kokomo.
Matthew D. Heckert, Kokomo, and Gabrielle L. Dupuy, Kokomo.
Jaime M. Gonzalez and Kendra M. Kirtley, Kokomo.
Michael J. Cottrell and Joclynn A. Landis, Kokomo.
Michael J. Scheffer and Tiffany A. Hendrix, Kokomo.
Daleth T. James and Kylie N. Pirrie, Kokomo.
Drew M. Alan Hill, Russiaville, and Brooklyn N. Marshall, Kokomo.
Frederick W. Reed, Kokomo, and Veronica L. Smith, Kokomo.
Zackery M. Ashley, Kokomo, and Shayla N. Hunter, Russiaville.
Tyrone J. Cannon, Kokomo, and Audra J. Mack, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.