The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Bardley S. Battering and Sierra C. Starkey, Kokomo.
Raul A. Mosley Dr. and Jamie I. Huntsman, Greentown.
Ronald G. Conklin II, Logansport, and Kayla R. Hancock, Kokomo.
Quintin D. Smith and Kitty J. Thompson, Kokomo.
Michael D. Johnson and Tina L. Sheveily, Kokomo.
Curtis G. Cunningham and Anjelica M. Rocha, Kokomo.
Orion S. Price and Jenna R. Rikard, Kokomo.
Jackson C. Charles, Clayton, and Taylor B. Hendrix, Kokomo.
Darrell D. Lutz and Michelle E. Wilson, Kokomo.
Doyle E. Mcallister, Kokomo, and Mary T. Dillman, Kokomo.
Patricia M. Hayes and Sydnee E. Allen, Columbus, Ohio.
Brock J. Green and Morgan G. Verbosky, Kokomo.
Joshua Kaylor and Ashley Seagrave, Russiaville.
