The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Nicholas P. Branyan, Kokomo, and Melodie J. Kolmodin, Kokomo.
Collin J. Hinze, Denver, and Emily K. Young, Kokomo.
Moises R. Santiago and Ashley Pena, Kokomo.
Tyron L. Fields, Kokomo, and Lauren E. Krause, Logansport.
Nicholas A. Boyce, Kokomo, and Chelsea D. Parker, Kokomo.
Kip R. Piel and Janelle M. Montgomery, Russiaville.
Samuel D. Gorsage, Indianapolis, and Macee J. Mygrant, Kokomo.
Joshua Douthitt, Solsberry, and Alison D. Edwards, Kokomo.
Shantana Hillman, Kokomo, and Molly C. Collelo, Kokomo.
Lucas A. Vanmatre, Greentown, and Jenna R. Seaman, Russiaville.
Dustin L. McKinney, Kokomo, and Stephanie M. Gordon, Kokomo.
Joel Bolen, Kokomo, and Kara R. Lawson, Kokomo.
Shaun J. Odom and Morgan T. Vetter, Kokomo.
Christofer M. Henn and Tracy L. Brady, Kokomo.
Justen D. Baker and Wendy J. Gale, Kokomo.
Tony W. Duncan and Tracy D. Layton, Russiaville.
Andrew L. Sparling and Kaitlin S. Davis, Greentown.
Jason R. Smith and Taylor R. Vanderpool, Kokomo.
Christopher M. Johnson and Abigail S. Lawler, Kokomo.
Trevor J. Eldridge and Brooke E. Harrison, Kokomo.
Luke J. Carter and Emily H. Donaghy, Kokomo.
Billy E. Brantley, Russiaville, and Ernestine H. Turner, Corbin, Kentucky.
Tyler A. Addison and Addison N. Morgan, Kokomo.
Frederic Shipley III and Jenna M. Harrison, Kokomo.
Billy J. Persinger and Tess C. Miller, Kokomo.
Quinn G. Reinhardt and Emily E. Alvarado, Kokomo.
Braxton C. Phillips and Samantha J. Baker, Kokomo.
Jeffrey M. Bordner and Tara R. Loshnowsky, Kokomo.
James E. Wilkison, Amboy, and Emily Anne A. Harsh, Kokomo.
David M. Miller, Indianapolis, and Dori H. Rees, Kokomo.
Dennis Broens and Amanda Marshall, Russiaville.
John M. Cooper and Taylor K. Carpenter, Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dana F. Mahoney and Gina E. Lemcke, Manchester, New Hampshire.
Logan M. Welker, Kokomo, and Danielle R. Todd, Rensselaer, Indiana.
Brodee Lipinski, Kokomo, and Brooke Snyder, Russiaville.
Thomas P. Conway II, Indianapolis, and Samantha M. Hii, Kokomo.
Clayton G. Hight, Kokomo, and Shyla E. Phifer, Tipton.
Thoms G. Robinette and Kristina L. Kirchgessner, Kokomo.
