The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Trevor W. King and Hannah M. Murphy, Kokomo.
Raymond K. Felker and Tina M. Zuppardo-Edwards, Kokomo.
Damon M. Prater and Kayte E. Miller, Kokomo.
Michael J. Austin and Bonnie E. Carder, Kokomo.
Luke A. Conner and Donna J. Kelz, Kokomo.
Damion M. Vawter and Rebecca D. Brown, Kokomo.
Kohlton T. Seagrave and Kelsey B. King, Kokomo.
Cody A. Johnson and Danielle R. Harris, Kokomo.
Dustin W. Langley and Ashely R. Leffel, Greentown.
Jacob T. Hopkins and Daysha C. Jarvis, Kokomo.
Troy E. Fisher, Bridgewater, Virginia, and Joann Weaver, Kokomo.
Merle Yoder, Amboy, and Vonda Chupp, Kokomo.
Zachary A. Graves and Taylor C. Harrison, Russiaville.
Levi P. Glassburn and Caitlyn J. Wamsley, Kokomo.
Rodney C. Ferguson and Merry K. Hoover, Kokomo.
