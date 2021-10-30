The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Gabriel M. Rudd and Jesaka L. Rudd, Kokomo.
Raymond L. Johnson and Antoinette V. Rodgers, Kokomo.
Colton L. Fortner and Alma D. R. Gervacio, Kokomo.
John M. Montin and Yvonne M. Anderson, Kokomo.
Peyton A. Kellerman, Kokomo, and Natoria A. Beam, Kokomo.
Richard S. Riffel Jr. and Dawn R. Roberson, Kokomo.
Jarrod L. Clouser and Hannah G. Murphy, Kokomo.
Adam M. Keplinger and Carley B. Mcnall, Kokomo.
Myron B. Lamb and Christina M. Sliter, Kokomo.
Terry W. Booth and Linda K. Tarkington, Kokomo.
Keith Tajc and Shayla L. Sanders, Kokomo.
Harold E. Williams, Greentown, and Sharon E. Sewell, Gas City.
Cyin B. Moseley and Dakota N. Henson, Kokomo.
Andrew W. Calhoun and Rachel N. Robertson, Kokomo.
Anthony Walker and Layne Rider, Kokomo.
Cody Briggs, Sharpsville, and Elaina G. Snyder, Kokomo.
Justin L. Ward and Katelyn S. Orwig, Kokomo.
Christopher L. Sweigart and Linda M. Dawkins, Kokomo.
Jason R. Shook and Kimberly A. Adair, Kokomo.
