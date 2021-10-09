The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Dylan R. Conwell and Shyla G. Matchette, Greentown.
Bryce A. Harlan and Katana B. Bryant, Greentown.
Nakenzie J. Palmer and Rachel I. Lopez, Kokomo.
Keith L. Flick and Tristyn N. Minor, Kokomo.
Joshua D. Pyle and Melanie D. Lalonde, Kokomo.
Samuel P. Drazich and Ashley N. Collins, Kokomo.
Shaiquane T. Stewart and Jessica M. Thompson, Kokomo.
James M. Walsh and Arielle E. Stover, Kokomo.
Thomas L. Bellow, Kokomo, and Marcia L. Cook, Kokomo.
James A. Kelley and Dawn M. DeYoung, Kokomo.
Kyler Groover, Kokomo, and Bethany Pier, Wabash.
Paul D. Binns, Kokomo, and Arlene A. Clay, Kokomo.
Charles A. Troxail and Jennifer A. Warren, Kokomo.
D’Angelo M. Bryant and Carlee N. Sutton, Kokomo.
Tyjon T. Small and Mercedes L. Riley, Kokomo.
