The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Anna M. Bennett and Bryck A. Roush, Greentown.
Joshua K. Jeffries and Stella M. Doan, Kokomo.
Allen C. Walker and Sheri L. Spencer, Kokomo.
Harry E. Young and Danielle R. Wallace, Kokomo.
Westley O’Hara and De’anna R. George, Greentown.
Kevin A. Boucher and Emilie M. Hubbard, Kokomo.
Jordan Smith and Delaney Harvey, Greentown.
Taylor M. Craft and Brooke B. Stout, Kokomo.
Travelle Stigger and Lauryn Campbell-Collins, Kokomo.
Johnathon D. Johnson Sr., Kokomo, and Ivy Gaddis, Kokomo.
Wesley Tyler and Melissa Lopez, Kokomo.
Austin B. Green, Kokomo, and Hannah Willson, Bunker Hill.
