The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Austin B. Green, Kokomo, and Hannah Willson, Bunker Hill.
Brian Howell and Alisha Howell, Kokomo.
Wesley Tyler and Melissa Lopez, Kokomo.
James A. Mailey, Kokomo, and Brittany M. Murrilla, Kokomo.
Challen M. Hodson and Presleigh N. Oger, Kokomo.
John W. Parkison, Sharpsville, and Destiny M. Wasson, Kokomo.
Canden E. Thomas, Goldsmith, and Bayley A. Brutus, Kokomo.
Christopher G. Grills and Mercadise A. Brown, Kokomo.
Blake S. Harris, Kokomo, and Shauna K. Connolly, Kokomo.
Alexander C. Cox, Tipton, and Olivia J. Williford, Kokomo.
Keith E. Cochran and Keryn L. Lumpkin-Mucha, Kokomo.
Jonathan Newlon, and Tricia Marley, Kokomo.
Dawn M. Sanner, Kokomo, and Berri S. Humphrey, Brookston.
Christopher M. Marr and Danielle L. Luckey, Kokomo.
Jonathon Harrah, Kokomo, and Emma Uncapher, Kokomo.
Deven M. Abercrombie, Kokomo, and Stephanie R. McKinney, Walton.
Moises R. Santiago and Ashley Pena, Kokomo.
Nicholas P. Branyan, Kokomo, and Melodie J. Kolmodin, Kokomo.
