The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Nicholas P. Branyan, Kokomo, and Melodie J. Kolmodin, Kokomo.
Collin J. Hinze, Denver, and Emily K. Young, Kokomo.
Moises R. Santiago and Ashley Pena, Kokomo.
Tyron L. Fields, Kokomo, and Lauren E. Krause, Logansport.
Nicholas A. Boyce, Kokomo, and Chelsea D. Parker, Kokomo.
Kip R. Piel and Janelle M. Montgomery, Russiaville.
Samuel D. Gorsage, Indianapolis, and Macee J. Mygrant, Kokomo.
Joshua Douthitt, Solsberry, and Alison D. Edwards, Kokomo.
Shantana Hillman, Kokomo, and Molly C. Collelo, Kokomo.
Lucas A. Vanmatre, Greentown, and Jenna R. Seaman, Russiaville.
Dustin L. McKinney, Kokomo, and Stephanie M. Gordon, Kokomo.
Joel Bolen, Kokomo, and Kara R. Lawson, Kokomo.
Shaun J. Odom and Morgan T. Vetter, Kokomo.
Christofer M. Henn and Tracy L. Brady, Kokomo.
Justen D. Baker and Wendy J. Gale, Kokomo.
Tony W. Duncan and Tracy D. Layton, Russiaville.
Andrew L. Sparling and Kaitlin S. Davis, Greentown.
Jason R. Smith and Taylor R. Vanderpool, Kokomo.
Christopher M. Johnson and Abigail S. Lawler, Kokomo.
Trevor J. Eldridge and Brooke E. Harrison, Kokomo.
Luke J. Carter and Emily H. Donaghy, Kokomo.
Billy E. Brantley, Russiaville, and Ernestine H. Turner, Corbin, Kentucky.
Tyler A. Addison and Addison N. Morgan, Kokomo.
Frederic Shipley III and Jenna M. Harrison, Kokomo.
