The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Charles E. Birden III, Kokomo, and Monica E. Yoder, Kokomo.
Todd Snyder, Kokomo, and Brittany Rhinebarger, Kokomo.
Wayne A. Bitner and Elizabeth S. Adison, Kokomo.
Cortney Uttinger and Dante Graham, Kokomo.
David K. Newsom, Noblesville, and Jennifer L. Van Horn, Kokomo.
Kevin Sweigart and Lelah Rogers, Kokomo.
Hunter Davis, Kokomo, and Kaytlyn Tygart, Kokomo.
Anna M. Bennett and Bryck A. Roush, Greentown.
