Police say a Martinsville man died Sunday afternoon after the vehicle he was riding in was involved in a head-on collision.
According to a Howard County Sheriff's Office media release, the incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 35.
Initial investigation into the crash indicated that a 2001 Lexus, driven by 21-year-old Kyra Potts of Fort Wayne, was traveling northbound on U.S. 31, just north of the U.S. 35 exit.
That's when it left the roadway and crossed the median, per the release.
Potts' vehicle then entered into the southbound lanes of traffic, the release noted, where it collided with a 2014 Chevrolet driven by 55-year-old Rebecca Hayden, of Martinsville.
Further investigation by HCSO reconstructionist teams revealed that the impact of the collision caused Hayden's vehicle to flip twice.
At some point, according to investigators in the release, a passenger in the Chevrolet, 60-year-old Martinsville resident James Hayden, was ejected through the sun roof.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
An autopsy conducted under the direction of the Howard County Coroner's Office revealed that his cause of death was blunt force trauma.
Another passenger in Hayden's vehicle — an 11-year-old juvenile — was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital in unknown condition.
And while the release did not indicate what led investigators to administer a breathalyzer test to Kyra at the scene of the crash, police did report that the result was .024, with toxicology results from a blood draw still pending.
This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Cpl. Myers at 765-614-3482.
