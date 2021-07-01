Local workers at the Stellantis and General Motors Components Holdings plants will no longer have to wear masks if they have received a COVID-19 vaccination.
The announcement came Tuesday after a virus task force — with representatives from Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and the United Auto Workers — reviewed new data from the Centers for Disease Control and medical experts.
The new policy takes effect July 12 and applies to all U.S. auto workers from the three companies who have been vaccinated, according to a release from the UAW.
The UAW said that for fully vaccinated workers, the wearing of masks will be voluntary. Those who have not been vaccinated will continue to be required to wear a face mask.
However, workers won’t have to show proof of vaccinations to take off their masks, the Associated Press reported.
The change follows the lifting of other restrictions at Stellantis plants. On June 21, the factories stopped taking workers’ temperatures and lifted the 10-minute-cleaning routine that had been in place for over a year. Staggered shifts also stopped.
Workers are still being asked to maintain social distancing, wash their hands and complete a self-certified health questionnaire, according to a Stellantis release.
Now, the UAW is urging all workers to get vaccinated to keep the nation’s auto plants as safe as possible.
“We know that one of the best ways to fight this virus is by getting vaccinated,” the UAW said in a release. “The Task Force continues to encourage everyone to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19 so that we can protect our sisters and brothers and their families.”
About 150,000 factory workers from the companies have been wearing masks, keeping safe distances, cleaning equipment and taking other precautions since factories reopened in May of last year.
As restrictions lift within the plant, the companies said they will still comply with all state and local regulations.
