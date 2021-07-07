TIPTON — Tipton students and staff will not be required to wear masks when they return next month.
The Tipton school board voted to make masks optional in approving the district’s return to school plan Tuesday evening.
Most other school districts in Howard, Miami and Tipton counties will also not require masks. Like those school districts, Tipton’s decision comes after observing little student-to-student spread of the virus.
Superintendent Ryan Glaze said there were outbreaks during the school year, however, just one could be traced back to school.
“We never really had the evidence of spread through school,” he said.
Other area school officials have told the Kokomo Tribune that most instances of students testing positive were due to someone in their family bringing it home.
“If parents want their kids to wear a mask, they can, but we are not going to be the mask enforcement,” Glaze said.
The superintendent said they will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing and emphasize sanitization during the school year. Tipton will also conduct contact tracing when necessary.
Masks are still required on public transportation, which includes school buses, per the CDC.
Tipton schools will be entirely in person. Virtual learning will only be allowed if a student is unable to attend school due to a medical condition. This is also similar to what some other districts have decided.
There is no requirement for students or staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Tipton starts school on Aug. 6.
