Matt Gerhard will play on Kokomo’s largest organ for a Kokomo Symphonic Society concert Sunday.
There are four hymns, three Johann Sebastian Bach compositions, two Disney songs and two English pieces included in the program. In total, the concert should last about an hour.
“I try to have a little something for everybody,” the Kokomo native said.
Gerhard said his favorite selection from the program is Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor.” He added that most organists aren’t too fond of the piece because it’s over-played and has an “unfortunate connection to Halloween.”
Other than the composition’s recognizability, Gerhard said he liked to play “Toccata and Fugue” because it allows an organist to make artistic decisions — instrumentalists can range from strictly following the style scholars think Bach would have played it, or over-dramatically to the point of tackiness.
Gerhard said he prefers to play Bach using the conveniences of modern organs, aiming for a more “romantic plane” of the composer.
“If people have been to an organ concert before and found it boring, or even a classical concert, or they have a limited view of a funeral parlor or a baseball park, I’m hoping that they would come to this concert and see that there’s more to the organ than just those things,” Gerhard said.
