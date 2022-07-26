Vice President Kamala Harris was in Indianapolis on Monday to argue against Indiana’s abortion ban, and so was Kokomo arts educator Stephanie Novinger. She brought along her 12-year-old daughter, Kendall, her sister, Elizabeth Armstrong, and 15-year-old niece Maddie to participate in the abortion-rights rally that swamped and surrounded the Indiana State Capitol. There were thousands of women and men there protesting both sides of the abortion controversy.
“I’ve been personally protesting for women’s rights since I was in college,” says Novinger, who describes herself as a mother, a woman and a teacher, but a woman first. “I know that I vote for my best interests because I am well-educated in politics and what my vote means, but it is important that my daughter sees that you must be an advocate for yourself.
"These are her rights that they are taking, and she needs to see, since she cannot vote, these are some of the things you can do as a 12-year-old to have your voice heard. So as a girl she was able to be empowered and learn some things.”
Novinger adds, “And, then as an educator, it is how you teach kids to stand up for themselves. Whether they believe in what I’m fighting for they, at least, see you fighting for something. I think a lot of women in Indiana are still afraid to say what they really think.”
Katie Blair, the Indiana American Civil Liberties Union director of advocacy and public policy, spearheaded their Bans Off Indiana Rally.
“This says exactly what we all know that the majority of Hoosiers are against blocks to abortion access here in Indiana,” she asserts. “The reaction has been wonderful. We have seen more support than we ever have before. We unleashed a business letter two weeks ago. We have over 400 businesses that have signed on. We have sent thousands of letters to state lawmakers, and now we can see that work pay off.”
Blair’s ACLU rally was passionate, provocative and vocal, often drowning out debate on the issue inside the chambers of the State Senate’s Special Session. Loud roars echoed inside and outside the Capitol building.
LaKimba DeSadier, the state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, sometimes joined in those cries. She argues abortion restrictions hurt vulnerable communities that could see a 21% increase in the number of pregnancy-related deaths and a 33% hike among Black women.
“I need Black people to understand that maternal mortality here in Indiana is two times the national rate,” she says. “This is not just about abortion care; this is about healthcare, and Black and brown people are going to be impacted the most. We are already seeing how Black women are being ignored when it comes to healthcare in pregnancies. Imagine what it is going to look like if they do not have access to decide what they want to do.”
“They call me Indiana’s own Dana Black!” She brazenly coined that moniker in a failed 2016 political bid for a Statehouse seat. Now, Black is a popular political podcaster and pundit. “I’m just a chick with a big mouth,” she teases. “My goal is to amplify voices, amplify candidates, amplify issues because the media in this market doesn’t amplify progressive or left-of-center issues.” Her show is called Turn Left.
“Women want old men out of their bodies,” she says of the thousands of abortion-rights protestors. “They don’t believe that you have the right to tell me what to do with my body, and here they are ready to legislate it. The greater society in America is saying 'No!' Abortion should be safe and legal because they are never going to get rid of abortion. It is just going to increase the deaths of women who are seeking reproductive care.”
Capitol demonstrators say the Supreme Court’s recent Roe vs. Wade abortion decision has awakened a new political fervor among women. It was “a gut punch,” described one activist.
That is why Debb Chubb is calling for the election of more female Indiana state lawmakers. She is the riveting and politically-astute executive director for the Indiana Women’s Action Movement. She recruits and trains Democratic women running for the state legislature. Her quest is to elect abortion-rights candidates to the statehouse.
“Indiana still has less than 25% women in the state legislature, and that is so obvious when you look at the policies that Indiana produces in regard to women,” she states. “It is a daunting task, but it has to be done.”
“It is really frustrating that we are still having the same conversation that we did 30 years ago when I was a student,” Novinger laments. “It is incredible to me. It is important now that we are not quiet. I just cannot allow us to go backward.”
