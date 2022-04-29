It’s a new day for diversity on the IUK campus; ethnic minorities and particularly African American students are being recruited and warmly welcomed.
“This is essential to the growth of our young African American students to show that they have the support,” says popular banker Robert Hayes, a 1995 IUK graduate, member of the college’s Chancellor Advisory Board, and a founder of the school’s Black Student Union. The former Kokomo City Councilman and is also a longtime board member of the Indiana Black Expo.
“When I came out of here, it didn’t exist. I noticed a lot of the faculty and staff are people who look like these African American students do. When I came there were very few that looked like me.”
That is changing. Dozens were on campus recently to witness and partake in the first-ever Black Freshman Pinning ceremony, an historic event spearheaded by J.C. Barnett III, director of the new Black Student Center.
“It is new language here,” Barnett explained. “I am 36-years old. I’ve lived in Kokomo all my life. I know this campus. In its 75-year history now, IUK has always been a predominately white campus. But this campus and this space is a place just as much for minority individuals, and beautiful people of color as it is for anybody else. And that is the message that we are trying to send.”
Dr. Susan Sciame-Giesecke is the game changer. The chancellor of Indiana University Kokomo is pioneering, purposeful and passionate about the bold vision she is authoring for student life at IUK.
“His heart is in this center,” she said of Barnett, an emerging local artist. “J.C. is able to reach out to African American students and connect them so students can see somebody who looks like them, somebody to talk to, somebody to work with.”
The charismatic chancellor continued, “To me, academic excellence is diversity because at a university you must have a variety of different perspectives, a variety of different ways of knowing. And, if you only have the same people who look the same and do the same, you don’t have a university; you don’t have excellence.”
That is why a multi-pronged effort is being engineered. The Black Student Center is within the multicultural center, which houses other centers as well.
“It was the chancellor who had the vision to start the multicultural center,” said Dr. Tess Barker, vice chancellor of student affairs. “I oversee the multicultural center. We have a great physical space that we are renovating where students will be able to hang out, to gather, to find community that is complimentary to all the programming that J.C. and all the other directors are doing.”
Dr. Barker added, “A pinning ceremony is a way to help students have that physical, tangible marker that they are part of a larger community. You have the pin to show that this is where you belong.”
Of the 3,000 Indiana University Kokomo students, 17% to 18% are Black, Latino or Native American.
Tia Chambers is one of them. She is a three-time, 1st team All-Conference Kokomo basketball star who averaged 11 points and eight rebounds per game.
“When I was a freshman, we didn’t have anything like this,” she tells this reporter. “As you can see, IUK is slowly but surely working on getting the campus to be more diverse and more inclusive. It means a lot to me that J.C. is doing this for us.”
Chancellor Sciame-Giesecke said she grew up “in a very ethnic neighborhood” just outside of Chicago which was “such a rich thing for me.”
“More importantly, it is not only what we do for the students who come from diverse backgrounds but the students who do not,” opines the vice president of IU Regional Campuses and Online Education. “In mid-central Indiana, we all could learn a little bit more about diverse perspectives, and we can’t send our students out into the world unless they are culturally competent. Part of the multicultural center is to help our students who come from mid-central Indiana, who maybe have not seen much diversity, understand that there is a richness of environment. We must help our students appreciate diverse perspectives, and not be scared, but rather to understand and to learn, and to make new friends, and to take down the barriers. The only way to do that is through the multicultural center.”
